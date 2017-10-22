Slaughtneil skipper Chrissy McKaigue says his tangle which left Ballygalget's Jordan Doran on the turf late in the Ulster Club Hurling Final was "just a push".

"There wasn't much it in. I'm sure the video will clear up any misunderstand," said McKaigue, who was yellow carded for the incident as his side retained the provincial title with a dominant 2-21 to 1-12 win in Armagh.