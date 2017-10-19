Ulster Club Hurling: Ballygalget will believe they can shock Slaughtneil - McKaigue

Slaughtneil earned a dominant Ulster semi-final win over Dunloy two weeks ago

AIB Ulster Club Hurling Final: Slaughtneil v Ballygalget Date: Sunday, 22 October Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website from 15:55 BST

Karl McKaigue believes Slaughtneil's exertions on two fronts will give Ballygalget belief that they can shock the holders in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Final.

Slaughtneil will go in as strong favourites after their impressive 1-18 to 2-8 semi-final victory over Dunloy.

However, 14 of the side were involved in the tense Ulster Club Football win over Kilcoo last Sunday.

"It's probably a wee bit of a leveller in itself," said defender McKaigue.

"Ballygalget will be all guns blazing for us and they have some very handy hurlers.

"We have had a very tough few weeks."

Slaughtneil accustomed to limited training

With Slaughtneil landing both the Ulster hurling and football titles last year, the players have become accustomed to a training regime which sees limited workouts in the build-up to big games.

Seven or eight of last weekend's football team are likely to start for the hurlers with more than a half a dozen more occupying bench roles.

"You can't go through rigorous training when you have our schedule. It just doesn't work.

"We have found as good as possible a balance as you can get at the moment.

"It's working for us and we are just going to have to stick with it."

Gareth Johnston (left) remains a key performer for Ballygalget

Ballygalget spearheaded by Johnston

But while McKaigue professes to have the height of respect for a Ballygalget side spearheaded by Gareth Johnston, he adds in the next breath that they will be ready for Sunday's contest.

"We'll get ourselves right and we'll definitely have no disrespect for them. We will treat them as if we are playing a Loughgiel or a Cushendall."

McKaigue accepts that any suggestion that Slaughtneil's first Ulster hurling triumph 12 months ago was a "flash in the pan" was totally dispelled by their impressive win over Dunloy.

"Certainly, the six or seven points that was in it at the finish was very flattering to Dunloy.

"We bossed them hurling wise and it terms of physicality and a lot of people were saying that day that 'yes...Slaughtneil are the best hurling side in Ulster at present'.

"But that was only a semi-final. We still have to beat Ballygalget and no-one is going to hand you the cup."

Chrissy McKaigue produced an outstanding midfield display for Slaughtneil against Dunloy

McKaigue's brother Chrissy, Brendan Rogers and man of the match Cormac Doherty were especially impressive against Dunloy but there were few weaknesses on show that day in the Slaughtneil line-up.

In addition to Johnston, Ballygalget can call on experience in the shapes of Eoin Clarke and Ben Toner.

Other influential Ballygalget players include Cormac Coulter who hit both goals in the 2-13 to 2-12 Down Final win over Portaferry.

Johnston hit six points that day while Mark Fisher's role in setting up Coulter's late second goal was also important.

After that tense victory, Ballygalget romped to a 2-26 to 0-8 Ulster semi-final hammering of outclassed Lisbellaw which probably did them little good ahead of Sunday's provincial decider.