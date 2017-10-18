Ulster SFC among 2018 provincial draws taking place on Thursday evening

Tyrone defeated Down 2-17 to 0-15 in this year's Ulster Football Final

The 2018 Ulster Football Championship series will be among the provincial draws being made on Thursday night.

As is tradition, the Ulster Football series will be a totally open draw with the first two teams drawn going into the preliminary round.

Tyrone will be aiming for a third successive Ulster title in 2018 after beating Down in this year's final.

The Leinster and Munster Hurling draws will take place earlier in the day and will not be live on RTE television.

Those two hurling draws will take place in the presence of the four provincial chairman and members of the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee.