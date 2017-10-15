Slaughtneil defender Brendan Rogers is delighted to make the Ulster club football quarter-finals after the holders clinch a dramatic 1-11 to 0-12 win over Kilcoo on Sunday.

Rogers set up Patsy Bradley for the only goal before he tipped a goalbound Kilcoo shot over the bar late in the Pairc Esler game.

Kilcoo forward Darragh O'Hanlon missed a penalty and then saw his free arrowing towards the top corner of the net, only for Bradley to get a touch to take the ball onto the bar and deny the Down side a last-gasp victory.