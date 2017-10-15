Kilcar end 24-year wait for Donegal Championship success

Ultan Doherty of Glenties in possession against Kilcar's Eoin McHugh

Kilcar have been crowned Donegal senior football champions for the first time in 24 years after a 0-7 to 0-4 win over Glenties at Ballybofey on Sunday.

Skipper Patrick McBrearty landed three points as Kilcar established a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at half-time.

Each side managed just one point after the break and Glenties had Dermot Molly and Eoghan McGettigan sent-off late on.

Kilcar's opponents in the Ulster Club Championship will be Scotstown who beat Magheracloone in the Monaghan final.

A goal by Darren Hughes helped Scotstown take a 1-7 to 0-6 interval advantage at St Tiernach's Park.

Conor McCarthy netted in the second half as the favourites secured a 10-point winning margin and their third successive Mick Duffy Cup triumph.

Kilcar's win at Clones was their first Donegal Championship success since 1993.

Skipper Patrick McBrearty celebrates with Kilcar team-mates

Points by Mark McHugh, Conor Doherty and Michael Hegarty, added to McBrearty's three, gave Kilcar a three-point interval cushion, while Molloy (2) and Ciaran Thompson got on the board for Naomh Conaill.

Molloy was dismissed for a foul on Hegarty while McGettigan, who was also sent-off in the 2015 final, saw red for his high challenge on Mark McHugh.

For Kilcar, it was a sweet success after the agony of losing the 2016 final to Glenswilly.

"I am emotional for all the people of Kilcar - those who have waited 24 yeas for this," said Mark McHugh who was named man of the match.

"After what happened last year, there was no way we were going to let it slip.

"It might not have been great to watch, but it was all about getting over the line."

Donegal Senior Football Championship final Kilcar 0-7 Naomh Conaill, Glenties 0-4

Monaghan Senior Football Championship final Scotstown 2-17 Magheracloone 0-13

Antrim Senior Football Championship final Lamh Dhearg 0-15 St John's 0-13

Tyrone Senior Football Championship final Omagh 0-10 Errigal Ciaran 0-8