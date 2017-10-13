Kilcoo without Ryan Johnston for Ulster SFC club opener against Slaughtneil

Kilcoo's Niall Branagan in action against Slaughtneil's Se McGuigan in last year's Ulster club decider

Kilcoo are without the injured Ryan Johnston for Sunday's Ulster SFC Club preliminary round tie against holders Slaughtneil at Pairc Esler.

Johnston suffered a broken foot in the Down SFC final win over Burren, while key defender Aaron Branagan is also out, as he nurses a hamstring strain.

Having secured a sixth Down title in a row, Kilcoo now meet their conquerors from last year's provincial decider.

Derry champions Slaughtneil won last year's Ulster final 0-12 to 0-9.

Paul Devlin is fit to play against the Ulster champions despite sustaining a heavy blow to the face from Burren's Conall McGovern in the Down decider.

Meanwhile in the Tyrone SFC final, Omagh will hope to build on their comeback win over Trillick at the semi-final stage when they take on Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park on Sunday.

A Ronan O'Neill goal helped Omagh recover from six points down to secure a place in the county final for the first time since they triumphed in 2014.

Following their epic three-point semi-final success over Crossmaglen Rangers, Maghery are aiming to make it back-to-back titles in the Armagh SFC final with Armagh Harps.

Maghery collected their first county crown 12 months ago but come up against a Harps outfit who saw off Ballymacnab at the last-four stage.

Elsewhere, Lamh Dhearg play St John's in the Antrim final, Scotstown face Magheracloone at Clones in the Monaghan SFC decider and Kilcar take on Naomh Conaill at Ballybofey in the Donegal final.

Ulster Senior Club Fixtures - Sunday 15 October

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Slaughtneil v Kilcoo (Pairc Esler, 14:30 BST)

Antrim SFC final

Lamh Dhearg v St John's (Glenavy, 15:15 BST)

Armagh SFC final

Maghery v Armagh Harps (Athletic Grounds, 17:00 BST)

Donegal SFC final

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill (MacCumhaill Park, 16:00 BST)

Monaghan SFC final

Scotstown v Magheracloone (Clones, 15:30 BST)

Tyrone SFC final

Errigal Ciaran v Omagh (Healy Park, 16:00 BST)