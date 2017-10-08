BBC Sport - Slaughtneil boss Michael McShane says win over Dunloy rubbishes 'one-year wonder' theory

Slaughtneil show they are not 'one-year wonder'

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says Sunday's comprehensive Ulster Club Hurling semi-final win over Dunloy shows last year's provicial title was no fluke.

The holders won 1-18 to 2-8 at Owenbeg in a game watched by more than 6,000 spectators.

