BBC Sport - Slaughtneil boss Michael McShane says win over Dunloy rubbishes 'one-year wonder' theory
Slaughtneil show they are not 'one-year wonder'
Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says Sunday's comprehensive Ulster Club Hurling semi-final win over Dunloy shows last year's provicial title was no fluke.
The holders won 1-18 to 2-8 at Owenbeg in a game watched by more than 6,000 spectators.
