All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final: Fermanagh and Derry replay decider

Megan Devine's second-half goal seemed to have given Derry an unassailable lead two weeks ago

Fermanagh and Derry replay the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final at Clones on Sunday (13:30 BST) after the thrilling draw two weeks ago.

Derry looked in control at Croke Park when they led 2-9 to 1-3 but the Erne women snatched a draw as Sharon Murphy's slotted a last-gasp penalty.

Fermanagh were strong favourites having beaten Derry four times this year.

But Derry took the game to the Erne woman and were left wondering at the end how they had let slip victory.

On the face of it, Fermanagh look to have the psychological advantage heading into the replay after looking dead and buried two weeks ago.

Fermanagh manager Emmet Curry has made two changes to his starting line-up with Blaithin Bogue rewarded for her impressive substitute's contribution two weeks ago and Joanne Doonan also drafted in.

The players to drop out at corner-forward Nuala McManus and right full-back Edel Campbell.

Not surprisingly, Derry are unchanged after outplaying the opposition for two thirds of the drawn game.

Ciara McGurk scored one of the Derry's goals two weeks ago and then made headlines immediately after the game as her boyfriend Ryan McCloskey proposed to her live during an interview with Irish broadcaster TG4.