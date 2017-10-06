Ulster Club Hurling Semi-Final: Slaughtneil and Dunloy set for battle

Nigel Elliott (right) scored Dunloy's second goal in their Antrim Final win over Cushendall

Eleven times Ulster Club Hurling champion Dunloy will aim to dethrone holders Slaughtneil in Sunday's provincial semi-final at Owenbeg.

The semi-final, which will be live on Radio Ulster Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website, looks to have all the ingredients of a tremendous contest.

Slaughtneil won a fifth successive Derry title by beating Banagher.

In contrast, Dunloy's Antrim title as they beat Cushendall 2-15 to 2-9 was their first county triumph since 2009.

Bookies struggling to separate sides

The bookies are struggling to separate the sides heading into Sunday's contest.

Time was, Derry opposition would have been given little chance in an Ulster club hurling game against the Antrim champions but Slaughtneil have changed all those assumptions in recent years.

The Robert Emmets outfit had a big lead early in the 2014 provincial final against Loughgiel before being eventually overhauled and then lost the Ulster decider, in heartbreaking fashion, after a replay two years ago against Cushendall.

But it all came right for Slaughtneil a year ago as they were thoroughly deserved victors over Loughgiel in the final to become the first Derry champions in the competition.

Hopes of All-Ireland success were emphatically ended by Cuala three months later but the Con O'Callaghan-inspired Dubliners were on to clinch the title on St Patrick's Day a few weeks later.

Derry footballer stars Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers remain influential players for Slaughtneil with the side also including Se McGuigan and Brian Cassidy, who netted the goals in last month's 2-18 to 0-14 Derry final win.

After trailing 0-7 to 0-4 in the Antrim decider, Dunloy blitzed Cushendall in the third quarter as they outscored the Ruairi Ogs 2-8 to 0-1 in a 14-minute period to effectively put the game to bed.

Gareth Johnston should be in action for Ballygalget against Lisbellaw at Corrigan Park

Ballygalget face Lisbellaw at Corrigan Park

Cushendall's two late goals gave the scoreboard a flattering look after they had been outplayed during the business end of the contest.

Conor Cunning and Nigel Elliott hit Dunloy's goals in the Antrim decider with the experienced Paul Shiels' free-taking also contributing immensely to their victory.

The second semi-final will also take place on Sunday at Corrigan Park when Down champions Ballygalget will be expected to account for Fermanagh winners Lisbellaw.

Ballygalget retained the Down title by beating Portaferry 2-13 to 2-12.

SUNDAY'S CLUB FIXTURES

AIB Ulster Club Hurling Semi-Finals

Slaughtneil v Dunloy, Owenbeg, 14:30 BST

Ballygalget v Lisbellaw, Corrigan Park, 14:30

Bathshack Antrim SFC Semi-Final replay

Cargin v St John's, Glenavy, 16:00

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC Final

Castlerahan v Cavan Gaels, Kingspan Breffni, 15:30