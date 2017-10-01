Kilcoo clinch a sixth straight Down Football title as they edge out Burren

Paul McIver's Kilcoo side clinched a sixth successive Down title

Kilcoo clinched a sixth successive Down Football title as they edged out Burren 0-13 to 0-11 at Newry.

Four Donal O'Hare points helped Burren lead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time and the St Mary's club still led 0-9 to 0-8 five minutes into the second half.

However, Kilcoo hit five of the last seven points as Dylan Ward and Paul Devlin both finished with four points.

Burren, who won sixth straight titles in the 1980s, had Conail McGovern sent off in the closing stages.

McGovern was dismissed for striking his Down team-mate Devlin while Kilcoo also finished the game with 14 players when Devlin was black carded after they had used all their substitutes.

For Burren, it was a third county final defeat to the Magpies in five years following similar outcomes in 2013 and 2014.

Helped by the wind, Burren nailed the opening three scores in the first four minutes with O'Hare notching all three.

Burren sweeper Kevin McKernan was effective early on as he made a few turnovers but Ward got the champions on the board after 10 minutes and Paul Devlin's free reduced the deficit further.

However, Burren moved three up again when an excellent Ryan Treanor point was followed by a 45 from keeper Cathal Murdock, after Connor Toner's goal-bound shot had been blocked by Ryan Johnston.

Kilcoo wasted a chance to immediately level as Darragh O'Hanlon blazed a 19th-minute penalty over the bar but Devlin's second point and a Conor Laverty point did level proceedings although Burren were back in front at 0-7 to 0-6 by the interval.

Devlin's second free and a Conor Laverty point drew Kilcoo level for the first time after 27 minutes but Kevin McKernan replied for Burren with an inspirational monster score from 50 metres.

Kilcoo stamped their authority all over the second half with Johnston and Ward points putting them in front just three minutes after the break.

Twice more Burren responded through Murdock and O'Hare, but once Ward levelled it at 0-09 apiece in the 39th minute, Kilcoo took over.

Misplaced Burren passes were punished as Kilcoo outscored them five points to two in the last 20 minutes.

As Burren frantically chased the game in the closing moments, O'Hare and Shay McArdle had late goal-bound shots cleared as Kilcoo joined them as the only Down clubs to win sixth successive Frank O'Hare Cups.

Kilcoo scorers: D Ward 0-04, P Devlin 0-04 (4f), J Johnston 0-02, C Laverty 0-01, D O'Hanlon 0-01, A Morgan 0-01

Burren scorers: D O'Hare 0-06 (3f), C Murdock 0-02 ('45', 1f), K McKernan 0-01, R Treanor 0-01, D McCartan 0-01

Kilcoo: S Kane; N Branagan, D O'Hanlon, D Ward; Aaron Branagan, Aidan Brnagan, D Branagan; F McGreevy, A Morgan; R Johnston, P Devlin, C Laverty; J Johnston, C Doherty, M Devlin Subs: E Branagan for R Johnston (38), J McClean for M Devlin (39), JJ McLaughlin for Aidan Branagan (52), D Kane for McClean (BC, 55), S O'Hanlon for D Branagan (BC, 58)

Burren: C Murdock; J McGovern, G McGovern, S Fegan; D Rooney, C Cox, C Foy; M McKay, C Toner; R Treanor, D O'Hare, S McArdle; Conaill McGovern, K McKernan, D McEntee Subs: S Murdock for Treanor (41), Ciaran McGovern for J McGovern (41), D McCartan for McKay (53), P Poland for McEntee (53), E Toner for C Toner (59)

Referee: Paul Faloon

