BBC Sport - New Donegal boss Declan Bonner believes youthful side can still compete
New Donegal football boss Declan Bonner believes the squad can still be a force at national level despite the loss of a lot of experienced players.
"The young players have to be given time but I still believe we have a nucleus of enough experienced players to get our young players over the line over the next few years," Bonner told BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White.
Bonner added that he has spoken to a number of players who were not involved in Rory Gallagher's squad this year.
