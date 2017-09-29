Down and Fermanagh football finals part of another busy weekend of club action

Kevin McKernan (centre) and Conor Laverty (right) are likely to be key players in Sunday's Down decider

Sunday's Down and Fermanagh Football Finals are part of another busy weekend of club action in Ulster.

Kilcoo will aim to equal Burren's record of sixth straight titles in the 1980s when they play the St Mary's club in the Down decider at Newry.

The holders probably go in as marginal favourites although a Burren side which includes Kevin McKernan and Donal O'Hare cannot be discounted.

Burren have already accounted for Kilcoo in a Down league game this year.

In addition to McKernan and O'Hare, Burren boss Paddy O'Rourke also has Down players Gerard McGovern and Declan Rooney as his disposal.

However, Kilcoo, who can call on the Johnston brothers Ryan and Jerome plus other Down players Darragh O'Hanlon, Conor Laverty and Paul Devlin, will go in as favourites.

As ever, the Kilcoo defence is likely to be made up predominantly of the Branagan brothers although all five may not start.

Almost certainly, McKernan will have to make significant inroads against at least a couple of the combative Branagans for Burren to have any hope of clinching their first Down title since 2011.

Kilcoo are going for their 16th Down title while Burren have lifted the Frank O'Hare Cup on 13 occasions.

Derrygonnelly will be aiming for their third successive Fermanagh title when they face Devenish in the decider at Enniskillen.

The Harps will include Michael and Ryan Jones as well as another Fermanagh player Paul Ward with Erne County star Barry Mulrone leading a Devenish attack which also include influential pair Jason Love and Terry O'Flanagan.

Derrygonnelly edged a tight 2-8 to 2-6 victory over Erne Gaels in the first round in what was a repeat of last year's final before accounting for Roslea in the last-four.

Devenish needed a replay to get past Teemore in the quarter-finals and then defeated Tempo in the semi-finals.

In addition to Sunday's two county deciders, there is also weekend semi-finals action in Armagh, Antrim, Tyrone and Donegal.

WEEKEND CLUB FIXTURES

Friday

Donnelly Group Armagh SFC semi-final

Ballymacnab v Armagh Harps, Athletic Grounds, 20:30 BST

Saturday

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-final

Creggan v Lamh Dhearg, Glenavy, 15:30 BST

Donnelly Vauxhall Tyrone SFC semi-final

Omagh v Trillick, Pomeroy, 17:00

Armagh SFC semi-final

Maghery v Crossmaglen, Athletic Grounds, 18:00

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC semi-final

Naomh Conaill v Gweedore, Ballybofey, 19:30

Sunday

Antrim SFC semi-final

Cargin v St John's, Lamh Dhearg, 15:30

Morgan Fuels, Down SFC final

Kilcoo v Burren, Pairc Esler, 15:00

Quinn Building Products Fermanagh SFC final

Devenish v Derrygonnelly, Brewster Park, 16:00

Tyrone SFC semi-final

Errigal Ciaran v Pomeroy, Carrickmore, 17:00