From Eglish to Essendon - McKenna flourishing in Oz

Former Tyrone starlet Conor McKenna discusses an impressive start to his AFL career and the International Rules series next month.

Red Hands boss Mickey Harte tried to persuade McKenna to turn down a move to Essendon, where he has signed a new four-year deal after scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

McKenna, who hopes to return home and play for Tyrone at some point, will line out for Ireland against Australia in the two-Test series.