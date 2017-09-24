Fermanagh snatch draw with Derry in All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final

Megan Devine's second-half goal seemed to have given Derry an unassailable lead

Sharon Murphy's last-gasp penalty rescued an unlikely 3-7 to 2-10 draw for Fermanagh in the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final against Derry.

The Oak Leafers appeared in total control as Megan Devine's goal left them 2-9 to 1-3 ahead midway through the second half at Croke Park.

However an Aisling Woods goal gave Fermanagh hope before they were awarded their late penalty.

Prior to the late penalty, Derry's Devine missed a glorious goal chance.

With just Fermanagh goalkeeper Roisin Gleeson to beat, Devine blasted against the crossbar when even a point would surely have killed off the Erne County's revival.

Less than two minutes later, Fermanagh had their late lifeline as referee Angela Gallagher adjudged that Derry's Ciara Moore had fouled Eimear Smyth in the square.

Fermanagh claims for late free turned down

In the final moments of action, Fermanagh looked to have strong claims for a free but the referee waved aside their protests as the sides ended level, meaning that a replay will be required.

Roisin O'Reilly hit Fermanagh's first-half goal with Ciara McGurk netting for the Oak Leafers in the opening period.

After beating Derry on four occasions this year, including in the Ulster Junior Final, Fermanagh went into the contest as overwhelming favourites.

However, Derry produced a tremendous display as their running game caused the Erne defence huge problems.

Derry led 0-4 to 0-1 early on and while O'Reilly's goal levelled the contest, McGurk's 24th-minute three-pointer helped them lead 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval.

The Oak Leafers' unanswered 1-5 after the re-start seemed to have put the game to bed as Devine netted on 44 minutes after Jackie Donnelly's run.

However, Woods' goal sparked a Fermanagh comeback that still seemed destined to fall short before the late penalty drama.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals - Croke Park

Junior Final

Derry 2-10 3-07 Fermanagh

Intermediate Final

Tipperary v Tyrone, 13:45

Senior Final

Dublin v Mayo, 16:00