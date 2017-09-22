Derry football final and Antrim Hurling decider among weekend club games

Neil McManus will be in action for Cushendall in Sunday's Antrim Hurling final against Dunloy

Slaughtneil's attempt to win a fourth straight Derry football title and the Antrim Hurling decider are among this weekend's major club games in Ulster.

Celtic Park is the venue for Sunday's Derry decider with Ballinascreen aiming to deny Slaughtneil.

Cushendall face Dunloy in Sunday's Antrim hurling decider at Ballycastle.

Dunloy are playing in their first final since 2012 as they face a Cushendall outfit who edged out holders Loughgiel 0-13 to 0-12 in the semi-finals.

A day earlier, Dunloy hammered Ballycastle 2-21 to 0-10 in the first semi-final and their heavy scoring in that game will give the Cuchulainn's a belief that they can overcome the Ruairi Ogs, who are likely to rely heavily on Neil McManus for scores.

Despite the huge disappointment of losing a second All-Ireland Club Final in three years last March, Slaughtneil have regrouped well in the Derry championship.

Many thought that Glen would give them a stern test in the semi-finals but in the event, the Emmet's clinched a comprehensive 0-13 to 0-6 success with the scores spread around in the winners' line-up.

Ballinascreen had to battle to edge out Greenlough 0-11 to 0-9 in the other semi-final as Shane Mulgrew top-scored with four points.

Screen also have Derry county players Dermot McBride, Benny Heron and Carlus McWilliams in their ranks but with the McKaigue brothers and the Bradleys in the Slaughtneil side, it difficult to argue against a four in a row for the Emmet's.

The weekend action also includes the Down hurling final between Portaferry and Ballygalget while there is also county football games in Armagh, Tyrone, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

WEEKEND CLUB GAMES

Friday

Donnelly Group Armagh SFC quarter-final replay

Armagh Harps v Cullyhanna, Athletic Grounds, 20:30 BST

Vauxhall Donnelly Tyrone SFC quarter-final

Coalisland v Trillick, Healy Park, 20:30

Saturday

Tyrone SFC quarter-final

Clonoe v Pomeroy, Dungannon, 19:30

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC semi-finals

Cavan Gaels v Kingscourt, Kingspan Breffni, 20:00

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal semi-final

Kilcar v St Michael's, Ballybofey, 19:30

Sunday

Bathshack Antrim SHC final

Cushendall v Dunloy, Ballycastle, 15:15

Cavan SFC semi-final

Castlerahan v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni, 15:30

M&L Contracts Derry SFC final

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen, Celtic Park, 15:30

Morgan Fuels Down SHC final

Portaferry v Ballygalget, Ballycran, 15:00

Greenfield Foods Monaghan SFC semi-finals

Magheracloone v Latton, Clones, 14:00

Scotstown v Ballybay, Clones, 16:00

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Errigal Ciaran v Carrickmore, Pomeroy, 18:00

Greencastle v Omagh, Killyclogher, 14:30