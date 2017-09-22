All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Three counties aim for Croke Park glory

Gemma Begley is one of four Tyrone survivors from the 2010 intermediate final triumph

There is big Ulster involvement in Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals as Tyrone face Tipperary in the intermediate decider with Derry meeting Fermanagh in the junior game.

Tyrone have a mix of youth and experience with Gemma Begley, skipper Neamh Woods, Shannon Quinn and Shannon Lynch survivors from the 2010 triumph.

Victory will see Tyrone return to the senior ladies grade.

Fermanagh will go into the junior decider as favourites.

The Erne County have beaten Derry in all four of their meetings this season including a 4-10 to 1-10 win in the Ulster Junior Final.

Derry dominated by Steelstown squad

However, Derry overcame underdogs status to beat Carlow in the All-Ireland semi-final and that has given them a belief that they can surprise Fermanagh.

Tipperary native Cait Glass will captain an Oak Leaf squad which includes 13 players from county champions Steelstown.

The Derry city club defeated Glass' Ballinascreen in last weekend's county decider but they will be on the same side at Croke Park as Derry are unchanged from the Carlow game.

Fermanagh are also unchanged from the extra-time semi-final victory over London in which 16-year-old forward Eimear Smyth hit 10 points.

Aine McGovern will captain the Erne County.

Tyrone captain Neamh Woods and Tipperary skipper Samantha Lambert will hope to lift the intermediate cup

Tyrone build-up dominated by fixtures row

Tyrone's build-up to the intermediate decider has been overshadowed by a row over the decision to arrange men's county club champions games for Sunday.

Despite the complaints from the Tyrone ladies, two club games are still set to go ahead on Sunday evening.

Tyrone manager Gerry Moane has made three changes from their intermediate semi-final win over Sligo as Shannon Cunningham, Lycrecia Quinn and Aine Canavan take over from Joanne Barrett, Maria Canavan and Emma Smyth.

Tipperary are unchanged from their semi-final win over Meath.

Sunday's senior decider is a repeat of last week's men's final as Dublin face Mayo.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals - Croke Park

Junior Final

Derry v Fermanagh, 11:45

Intermediate Final

Tipperary v Tyrone, 13:45

Senior Final

Dublin v Mayo, 16:00