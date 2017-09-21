Declan Bonner set to be named Donegal football manager on Friday night

Declan Bonner previously managed Donegal from 1997 to 2000

Declan Bonner is expected to be named as the new Donegal football manager on Friday night.

A meeting of Donegal's clubs has been called for Friday in Ballybofey when they will be asked to rubber-stamp the Na Rossa clubman's appointment.

A selection committee interviewed Bonner along with other candidates Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey.

The selection committee is understood to have recommended that Bonner be handed the role for a second time.

Bonner has been regarded as the favourite for the role since Rory Gallagher announced he was stepping down from the position in July.

1992 All-Ireland winner Bonner previously managed Donegal from 1997 to 2000, when his reign included a narrow 1998 Ulster Final defeat by Derry.

While his closing two years in the Donegal job were less successful as, in those straight knockout days, the team suffered Ulster quarter-final defeats by Armagh (after a replay) and Fermanagh, Bonner has re-established his managerial credentials with impressive work with the underage squads in the county.

Bonner guided Donegal minors to the 2014 All-Ireland final, where they lost narrowly to Kerry, while his under-21 team won this year's Ulster title.

After Rory Gallagher's resignation, former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney told BBC Sport NI that Bonner was the "only genuine candidate" for the role.

Gallagher has since become the new Fermanagh manager.