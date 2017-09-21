GAA All-Star Awards: Eleven nominees from Ulster, 13 from Dublin

Colm Cavanagh is one of six Tyrone players on the list of 2017 All-Star nominations

Eleven players from Ulster counties have been included in the nominations for the 2017 All-Star Football Awards.

Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan is named along with county team-mates Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann, Colm Cavanagh, Peter Harte and Niall Sludden.

Caolan Mooney, Connaire Harrison (both Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal) and Jamie Clarke (Armagh) also make the list.

The 15 awards winners will be revealed on Friday, 3 November.

Dublin, who retained their All-Ireland crown last Sunday, are represented by 13 players while the team they beat by one point in the final, Mayo, have 12 nominations.

Tyrone have six, Kerry five, Roscommon, Kildare and Down two and Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh one nomination each.

The GAA and GPA have also announced the shortlist for the Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

All-Ireland final goalkeepers Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) and David Clarke (Mayo) are vying for the main award with Dublin midfielder James McCarthy and Mayo forward Andy Moran.

Con O'Callaghan, who scored Dublin's goal in Sunday's Croke Park showpiece, has been put forward for best young player, along with Cork's Seán Powter and Michael Daly of Galway.