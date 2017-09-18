Tyrone ladies anger over fixtures clashing with Croke Park All-Ireland Final

Gemma Begley is part of the Tyrone Ladies Football team which has reached Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Final

A row over fixture clashes is threatening to mar Tyrone ladies footballers' build-up to Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate final.

The Tyrone ladies players body has criticised the scheduling of several men's senior football championship games also for Sunday.

"We ask our clubs to contact the Tyrone CCC to object to these games going ahead," said Donna McCrory.

The Tyrone Ladies GFA spokeswoman said it showed "disregard and disrespect".

Tyrone ladies face Tipperary at Croke Park but several clubs have been impacted by the county board's decision to fix the club games in direct competition.

"It is with regret, that we note, the Tyrone CCC have opted to fix several Tyrone championship games on Sunday 24 September, the same day our senior ladies, representing our county, face Tipperary in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park," said McCrory in an email to Tyrone clubs.

"Clubs with several representatives on the squad are being asked to play their championship games, despite those same clubs taking supporters to the game at Croke Park.

"This is such disregard and disrespect to footballers from our county, our clubs, parishes and communities, as they play on the biggest stage in the All-Ireland Final.

"We point out to you that the Tyrone Ladies confirmed squad lists to the Tyrone CCC so clubs would not be expected to have to choose who to support, we requested that the clubs represented in the squad would not be asked to play on Sunday. This was not adhered to."

Errigal Ciaran have five members in the Tyrone squad, while other clubs impacted are Carrickmore, Greencastle, Kildress, and Clogher, as well as Omagh, should they get through Wednesday's first-round tie against Ardboe.