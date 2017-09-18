BBC Sport - Mayo manager Stephen Rochford left heartbroken by latest All-Ireland defeat

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says "sport can can be cruel" after the county's hopes of a first All-Ireland Football title since 1951 are dashed.

Rochford's side led by two points with eight minutes of normal time left but Dublin hit the last three points to edge a 1-17 to 1-16 win as they sealed a three in a row.

Mayo have lost nine finals since 1951 including four defeats in the showpiece game over the last six years.

