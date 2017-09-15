BBC Sport - Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge

McGrogan says Derry minors not overawed by Kerry challenge

Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says the Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge in Sunday's All-Ireland Final.

Kerry include star player David Clifford who is being described as the Kingdom's most exciting footballing talent since Maurice Fitzgerald.

The game is the curtain-raiser before the senior decider between three-in-a-row seeking Dublin and Mayo.

Top videos

Video

McGrogan says Derry minors not overawed by Kerry challenge

Video

Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles

Video

'Wow!' Rookie quarterback scores touchdown on first NFL start

Video

Palace's Souare relives horrific car crash

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Essex beat Bears to clinch title

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Seven reasons why Ronaldo is ridiculous

Audio

Why your sports club needs you!

Video

Big win for Swansea & marrying Thierry Henry!

Video

Essex seal title with Warwickshire win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Saracens' George is 'the real deal' - Smit

Video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Video

'First Foxes press conference was toughest career moment'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired