BBC Sport - Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge
McGrogan says Derry minors not overawed by Kerry challenge
- From the section Gaelic Games
Derry minor captain Padraig McGrogan says the Oak Leafers won't be overawed by Kerry challenge in Sunday's All-Ireland Final.
Kerry include star player David Clifford who is being described as the Kingdom's most exciting footballing talent since Maurice Fitzgerald.
The game is the curtain-raiser before the senior decider between three-in-a-row seeking Dublin and Mayo.
