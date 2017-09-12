BBC Sport - Derry minor football boss Damian McErlain says side in good place going into Kerry decider
Derry minors ready for Kerry final battle
Derry minor football manager Damian McErlain says his players are "in a good situation" going into Sunday's All-Ireland final against four-in-a-row seeking Kerry.
The Oak Leafers shocked Dublin in the semi-final but McErlain says his team will still be underdogs against the Kingdom.
"That's a big thing. It keeps everybody grounded. The lads have no complacency," said McErlain, who will take up the role of Derry senior manager after Sunday's minor decider.
