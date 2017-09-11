Ex-Donegal boss Rory Gallagher confirmed as new Fermanagh manager

Rory Gallagher was in charge of Donegal from 2014 to 2017

Rory Gallagher has been confirmed as the new manager of Fermanagh.

The former Donegal boss, a native of the Erne county, replaces Pete McGrath, who resigned in July after almost four years in the post.

Fermanagh failed to win a Championship game this summer and were relegated to Football League Division Three.

Gallagher stepped down as Donegal manager following a heavy Ulster semi-final defeat by Tyrone and an All-Ireland qualifier loss to Galway.

Donegal went down by 15 points to Galway, 4-17 to 0-14, leading to their manager's departure with two years remaining on his contract.

Gallagher was a central member of the Jim McGuinness backroom team that masterminded an All-Ireland success in 2012.

He occupied the role of assistant from 2011 to 2013, before taking over the reins in 2014 after McGuinness left to take up a position with Celtic Football Club.

Gallagher guided Donegal to the Ulster final in both 2015 and 2016 but they lost to Monaghan and Tyrone on both occasions, and went on to bow out at the All-Ireland quarter-finals stage later those summers.

He had to deal with a number of high profile retirements and squad withdrawals in recent years.

Fermanagh were well beaten by Monaghan in the Ulster SFC preliminary round and then crashed out of the qualifiers at the hands of Armagh in a disappointing summer.

McGrath, who followed Peter Canavan as manager of the Ernemen in November 2013, announced his decision to quit because of player unrest eight days after initially saying that he was staying on.