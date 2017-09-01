Aidan O'Rourke interviewed for Saffrons job

Aidan O'Rourke would bring considerable experience at inter-county level

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke has been interviewed for the post of Antrim senior football manager, BBC Sport understands.

O'Rourke has previously managed Louth and coached Armagh, Down and Kildare.

If successful it's understood his brother Cathal would form part of his backroom team.

Portglenone's John McKeever has also been sounded out for the job, with former Derry player Conleith Gilligan believed to form part of his ticket.

McKeever, a former Antrim defender, had been forwarded for the post in 2013 but withdrew.

Lenny Harbinson, who managed St Galls to the All Ireland club title in 2010, has also been linked to the job recently vacated by Frank Ftizsimons and Gearoid Adams.