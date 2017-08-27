BBC Sport - Emotional Sean Cavanagh confirms his Tyrone retirement after All-Ireland semi-final defeat
Emotional Cavanagh confirms Tyrone retirement
- From the section Gaelic Games
An emotional Sean Cavanagh says his Tyrone career is definitely over after the county's 2-17 to 0-11 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.
"You always hope you will walk out on the top of your game but we came up against an incredible force that is Dublin," three-times All-Ireland winner Cavanagh told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom.
"I have had an incredible journey. It is emotional. I've been so lucky."
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired