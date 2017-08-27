BBC Sport - Emotional Sean Cavanagh confirms his Tyrone retirement after All-Ireland semi-final defeat

An emotional Sean Cavanagh says his Tyrone career is definitely over after the county's 2-17 to 0-11 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.

"You always hope you will walk out on the top of your game but we came up against an incredible force that is Dublin," three-times All-Ireland winner Cavanagh told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom.

"I have had an incredible journey. It is emotional. I've been so lucky."

