BBC Sport - Mickey Harte says Dublin's first goal was the crucial moment in All-Ireland semi
Dubs' first goal put Tyrone on back foot - Harte
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Con O'Callaghan's early Dublin goal was the crucial moment in the All-Ireland Football semi-final as the holders romped to a 2-17 to 0-11 victory.
"Dublin were very good and without a doubt were the better side but we didn't help ourselves," said Harte, who complained that Peter Harte came in for some "special treatment" from the Dubs.
Harte added that he is optimistic about receiving a further contract extension from the Tyrone GAA board despite Sunday's result.
