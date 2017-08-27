All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin 2-17 0-11 Tyrone

Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan in action against David Mulgrew of Tyrone

All-Ireland Football semi-final: Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11 Dublin scorers: D Rock 0-5, C O'Callaghan 1-2, E O'Gara 1-1, P Flynn 0-3, P Andrews 0-2, C Kilkenny 0-1, B Fenton 0-1, P Mannion 0-1, J McCaffrey 0-1 Tyrone scorers: P Harte 0-4, N Sludden 0-2, C Cavanagh 0-2, S Cavanagh 0-1, T McCann 0-1, D McClure 0-1

Dublin stay on course for a third All-Ireland Football title in a row after a thumping 2-17 to 0-11 win over Tyrone in Sunday's semi-final at Croke Park.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Dubs dominated throughout and Mayo await Jim Gavin's side in the decider.

An early Con O'Callaghan goal helped his team to 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Eoghan O'Gara found the net late on as Dublin marched into their fifth final in seven seasons, while Tyrone have now lost their last four semi-finals.

There was much anticipation ahead of this first Championship match-up between the teams since Dublin won their 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final by seven points, but the expected close contest never materialised as the holders produced a professional performance of power and accuracy.

Dublin in control from the outset

The last competitive meeting between Dublin and Tyrone ended in a draw in the Football League in February, but a victory for the Leinster champions over their Ulster counterparts always looked on the cards this time round.

Dublin went into the game on an 18-match winning run in the Championship and got off to a flying start when Con O'Callaghan went on a surging run and blasted a right-foot shot into the net.

That set the tone for a one-sided first half in which the All-Ireland champions' superiority saw them go in with a seven-point advantage at the interval.

The Dubs were in complete control, imposing their physicality on their opponents, dominating possession and picking off scores at regular intervals.

In contrast, Tyrone legs began to tire in the opening period as they were forced to chase after a Dublin side, who looked comfortable moving the ball at lightning speed.

Dublin see out victory

Mickey Harte's men came into the match more after the resumption as the 26-time All-Ireland champions took their foot slightly off the pedal.

The eventual winners did manage to fashion the better goal-scoring chances however - substitute Kevin McManamon seeing a left-foot shot cannon off the post, Jack McCaffrey firing wide when most in the 80,000 crowd expected to see the net bulge and Paul Flynn being denied by a fine save from Niall Morgan.

Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh, playing in his 89th and probably final Championship game, had already left the fray when O'Gara palmed in his late goal.

The Red Hands had an opportunity to give the final scoreline a more respectable look in the closing minute when Colm Cavanagh, who was perhaps fortunate to escape with a yellow card for a high challenge on Brian Fenton in the first half, was hauled down.

Stephen Cluxton made a fine diving save from Peter Harte's spot-kick however and the Ulster county were condemned to a fifth reverse at the hands of Dublin in the eight Championship encounters between the sides.

Tyrone's wait for a first All-Ireland final appearance since 2008 goes on, having also gone down to Kerry, Mayo and Cork at the last four stage in the last nine years.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Kilkenny, C O'Callaghan, E Lowndes; P Mannion, P Andrews, D Rock.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.