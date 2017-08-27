All-Ireland MFC Final: Derry beat Dublin 0-17 to 0-14 to reach final

Dublin minor David Lace attempts to shield the ball from Derry's Oran McGill

Derry minors will face Kerry in next month's All-Ireland final after beating Dublin 0-17 to 0-14 in Sunday's semi-final at Croke Park.

The Dubs led 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval but the Oak Leafers recovered to win.

A heroic defensive display, allied to the clinical finishing of Lorcan McWilliams, Ben McCarron and Patrick Quigg helped Derry survive a late onslaught from Dublin.

McWilliams top-scored for Derry with six points, five from frees.

Three Quigg scores, two of them from frees, had the Ulster champions in front, and they went into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the 11th minute through Mark McGrogan.

But the Leinster champions began to impose themselves on the contest, with bustling centre forward James Doran running strongly at the opposition defence, and his creamer just cleared the crossbar as they trimmed the deficit back to one.

David Lacey's third free brought the sides level, and it was McGarry who regained the lead for Tom Gray's side for the first time since the fourth minute.

McGarry almost had a goal as well when he cut in from the right to fire in a shot which was well saved by Oran Hartin.

Quigg levelled for the fourth time, before Lacey sent Dublin in with a one-point lead at half-time.

Twin brothers Oisin and Lorcan McWilliams were both on target as Derry closed the gap, but danger man Doran added a couple more to his tally to keep the Dubs ahead in the opening stages of the second half.

Heading into the final quarter, they were still clinging on to a slender one point lead, after Lacey's well struck 48 metre free was cancelled out by Lorcan McWilliams.

Richie Mullan's brilliant score brought Derry level for the seventh time in the 46th minute, and these sides looked inseparable,

Neil Matthews, Kieran Kennedy and Ryan all pushed themselves to the limit as the Dubs searched for those vital scores, but with five minutes to play, the Ulster lads were two ahead, and Dublin looked like they would pay the price from erratic finishing, and so it proved.

Oran McGill and Conor McCluskey stood tall at the back, and subs Declan Cassidy and Fergal Mortimer came in to make an impact.

And when the pressure frees were there to be kicked, Lorcan McWilliams was cool as ice, with accuracy to match.

Doran did bring his tally to six, all from play, but the insurance point came from substitute John Paul Devlin on the breakaway, after Oisin McWilliams had put in a terrific turnover tackle.

Derry: O Martin; O McGill, C McCluskey, S McKeever; S McErlain, P McGrogan, C McShane; O McWilliams (0-01), D Rafferty; P Quigg (0-4, 3f), R Mullan (0-1), O Quinn; B McCarron (0-3, 2f), L McWilliams (0-6, 5f), M McGrogan (0-1).

Subs: F Mortimer for Rafferty (29), C Browne for Quinn (h-t), D Cassidy for Quigg (35), M Bradley for McErlain (55), JP Devlin (0-1) for McCarron (58)

Dublin: D O'Hanlon, D Maher, P O Cofaigh Byrne, L Flatman; K Kennedy, N Matthews, E O'Dea; D Ryan, J Doran (0-6), K Lynch Bissett; R McGarry (0-2), S Hawkshaw (0-1), D Lacey (0-5, 4f).

Subs: F O'Sullivan for Brennan (40), C Archer for Hawkshaw (46), G Nangle for O Cofaigh Byrne (51), A Byrne for for Lynch Bissett (58), L Doran for Maher (62), N O'Leary for Kennedy (65, BC)

Michael Convery celebrates Tyrone's All-Ireland Under-17 success

Tyrone collect inaugural Under-17 title

Meanwhile Tyrone created history as they lifted the first-ever All-Ireland U-17 Football Championship title by 2-18 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

Darragh Canavan turned on the magic at GAA Headquarters, just as his father Peter did many times in a much-decorated career.

The emerging star finished with 1-3, hitting a magnificent second half goal to kill off Roscommon's comeback.

The Red Hands hit a purple patch in the opening half, hitting nine points on the spin to open up a comfortable lead.

Canavan, Ethan Jordan, Daniel Miller, Joe Oguz and Tarlach Quinn were all on target as they built up a 0-13 to 0-5 interval lead.

But the Connacht champions came back stronglu in the second half, with Shane Cunnane and Peter Gillooly picking off points as they narrowed the gap to four.

But Canavan's spectacular goal steadied the ship, and there were points from Martin Conroy, Daniel Miller, and Oisin McHugh as they re-established dominance.

And they sealed the win with a clinching goal in stoppage time by sub Mark Hayes.

Tyrone scorers: D Canavan 1-3, M Hayes 1-0, E Jordan 0-5 (3f), D Miller 0-3, C Donaghy (1f), M Conroy 0-2 each, J Oguz, T Quinn, O McHugh 0-1 each.

Roscommon scorers: S Cunnane 0-5 (2f),P Gilloly 0-4 (1f), D Walsh 0-3 (1f), C Sugrue, J Martin, P Carey 0-1 each.

Tyrone: L Quinn; A Fox, M McCusker, C Ward; R Slane, C Munroe, T Quinn, M Murnaghan, J Oguz; C Donaghy, D Canavan, D Miller; E Jordan, C Donnelly, T Hoy.

Subs: M Hayes for Hoy (39), O McHugh for Slane (39), M Conroy for Donnelly (45), R McCabe for Jordan (50), L Gray for Donaghy (57)

Roscommon: M O'Donnell, D Horan, J Keane, P Frost; C Lawless, O Lennon, J Martin; T McManus, S Cunnane; N Higgins, P Carey, A Lyons; P Gillooly, J Larkin, C Sugrue.

Subs: P McGrath for Larkin (27), D Murray for McManus (h-t), P McManus for Lawless (38), D Walsh for Sugrue (41), D Duff for Horan (49), R Donoghue for Lennon (58)