All-Ireland SFC semi-final: David Mulgrew comes into Tyrone team to face Dublin

David Mulgrew scored two second-half goals against Armagh after being introduced as a substitute

All-Ireland Football semi-final Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 August Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

David Mulgrew has been rewarded for his goal-scoring heroics with a recall to the Tyrone team to face Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

The Ardboe teenager came off the bench to help sink Armagh 3-17 to 0-8 by scoring two brilliant goals at the quarter-final stage.

Mulgrew comes into the starting fifteen in place of Declan McClure in the only change made by manager Mickey Harte.

Colm Cavanagh takes his place in midfield after overcoming a hip injury.

Skipper Sean Cavanagh will lead the side from full forward in his 89th championship appearance, now second only to Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, who wil make it number 90 in the eagerly anticipated clash of two of the game's giants.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Harte believes his Tyrone team can upset Dubs in All-Ireland semi-final

The Cavanagh brothers and Peter Harte are the only Red Hand survivors from the side that started when the teams last met in the championship.

That was an All-Ireland quarter-final back in 2011, when the Dubs ran out comfortable 0-22 to 0-15 winners.

The last competitive meeting between the counties was in this year's Football League Division One when they finished level, 0-10 to 1-7, at Croke Park.

This will be the eighth championship meeting between the sides, Dublin having won four to Tyrone's two, while there has been one draw in the previous seven.

Tyrone are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2008, having lost their last three semi-finals to Kerry, Mayo and Cork.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone squad 'willing Cavanagh' towards All-Ireland final, says Harte

In contrast, Dublin are aiming to make it a fifth final in seven seasons, having triumphed in four of their last five semi-final matches.

"Dublin are without question the best team of the last four, five or six years and must be close to being the best team ever. We hope we can dent their hopes of being regarded in that respect," said Harte.

"They present a major challenge for us but we are a good emerging side as well and I believe we are capable of winning the game if we play to the full extent of our potential.

"We have played them in the league and one ok but we haven't played them in the championship in their peak form for some time."

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.