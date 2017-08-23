BBC Sport - Mickey Harte has 'no intention of leaving Tyrone' even if they win this year's All-Ireland

Harte 'has no intention of leaving' Tyrone job

Mickey Harte says he will want to remain on as Tyrone football manager even if they win this year's All-Ireland title.

The Red Hands face holders and favourites Dublin in Sunday's semi-final and Harte believes he is "part of something special" with the squad.

The Tyrone GAA board last year rebuffed Harte's request for a contract extension beyond this season so his current deal will run out after this year's championship.

