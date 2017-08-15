Mattie McGleenan stays on for second year as Cavan manager

McGleenan talks to his Cavan team after their 2017 Ulster Championship defeat by Monaghan

Mattie McGleenan has been confirmed as Cavan manager for a second season, but he has lost two key men from his backroom team.

Trainer Finbar O'Reilly and strength and conditioning coach Eoin Maguire have stood down from their roles.

Former Tyrone attacker McGleenan said he has already begun preparations for next season, after his maiden term in inter-county management this year.

The Breffni men were relegated from Division One of the league in April.

Cavan lost their Ulster Championship opener to Monaghan and scored a qualifier win over Offaly, before losing to Tipperary.