International Rules: 2017 Tests to be played in Adelaide and Perth

Ireland will defend the Cormac McAnallen Trophy after winning the one-off Test in November 2015

This year's two International Rules Tests will be played in Adelaide and Perth on 12 and 18 November.

The last two series between teams made up of Irish gaelic footballers and Australian Rules stars were played as one-off Tests in 2014 and 2015.

But this year will see the series revert to a two-Test competition.

The First Test was originally planned for 11 November but has now been rescheduled for the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The Second Test will take place the following Saturday night, 18 November, at the Domain Stadium in Perth in what will be the final game held in that venue.

Joe Kernan will again be Ireland manager while Geelong coach Chris Scott, assistant to Alastair Clarkson in the 2015 series, will be their head coach this year.

The two-match series will see the aggregate scores determining the overall winners of the Cormac McAnallen Trophy as Ireland go in as holders after earning a 56-52 win in the 2015 Test.

After this year's series, Ireland will host two games in 2019.