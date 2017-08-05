BBC Sport - Malachy O'Rourke ponders Farney future after Dubs defeat
Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke will consider his position following a heavy defeat by Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
The Ulster side were outclassed by the champions at Croke Park and were beaten 1-19 to 0-12 in a one-sided affair.
O'Rourke was disappointed with the Farney display as they made a tame exit from the championship.
