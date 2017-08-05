All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Tyrone 3-17 Armagh 0-8

Armagh's Stefan Campbell is challenged by Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone

Tyrone thrashed Ulster rivals Armagh by a massive 18-point margin to seal their place in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Peter Harte scored a first-half penalty and replacement David Mulgrew added two more goals after the interval.

Tyrone will meet Dublin or Monaghan in the semi-finals with Mickey Harte eyeing his fourth Sam Maguire success as manager of the Red Hand county.

Cathal McCarron of Tyrne was sent-off late on for two yellow cards.

Armagh had three players black-carded on what was a miserable afternoon at Croke Park for Kieran McGeeney's men.

They had gone into the last eight clash as 4-1 outsiders but were expected to give their neighbours a sterner test.

Tyrone on top from start

Tyrone, beaten in last year's quarter-finals by Mayo, were on top from the start with Colm Cavanagh landing a lovely point from play in the first minute and Mark Bradley quickly adding two more.

Sean Cavanagh's free and Tiernan McCann's score from play stretched the lead and, when Harte despatched the penalty, 4-1 outsiders Armagh were faced with a massive eight-point deficit.

The penalty was awarded by Meath referee David Gough for James Morgan's foul on Bradley, and Harte's reliable left boot did the rest.

It took Armagh 18 minutes to score their first point, through a Niall Grimley free, and Shields and Rory Grugan also scored before the break.

But Armagh's cause was not helped by the black card issued to centre half-back Shields for hauling down Peter Harte from behind.

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, C Vernon, P Hughes; B Donaghy, M Shields, J McElroy; S Sheridan, N Grimley; R Grugan, C O'Hanlon, A Forker; J Clarke, G McParland, S Campbell.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D McClure, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.