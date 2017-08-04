BBC Sport - Michael Murphy of Donegal and Charlie Vernon of Armagh get to grips with some GAA skills

Getting to grip with some GAA skills

Donegal's Michael Murphy and Armagh's Charlie Vernon get to grips with some of the basic skills of Gaelic games.

Be sure to follow live coverage of the All-Ireland quarter-finals between Tyrone and Armagh (16:00 BST) and Dublin against Monaghan (18:00 BST) on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport NI website on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Getting to grip with some GAA skills

Video

Skipper Root out lbw as England wobble

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

'Brilliant' catch brings up De Kock landmark

Video

Watch: England lose Jennings cheaply

Video

'I want to get home and give something back'

Video

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Wie birdies 18th to set course record 64

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bolt is more vulnerable than ever - Johnson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired