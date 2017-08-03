All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Tyrone unchanged for showdown with Armagh

Ulster derby rivals Tyrone and Armagh will meet in an All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Tyrone v Armagh Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 August Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has kept faith with the team that won the Ulster title for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh at Croke Park.

The only switch comes in the Red Hands substitutes with Cathal McShane replaced by Frank Burns.

Tyrone cruised to provincial glory and they are firm favourites for the Dublin date with their Ulster derby rivals.

Armagh lost their Ulster opener against Down but have battled through the qualifiers to make the last eight.

Harte has resisted making changes despite impressive substitute displays in the 2-17 to 0-15 win over Down in the Ulster decider last month.

Ronan O'Neill came off the bench to score two late goals while Declan McClure caught the eye after being introduced in midfield.

Armagh recovered after their two-point defeat by Down in early June to chalk up qualifier wins over Fermanagh, Westmeath, Tipperary and Kildare.

The game will bring back memories of battles between the sides from the last decade, which included the Red Hands' 2003 All-Ireland final win.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.

Subs: M O'Neill, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, R Donnelly, D McClure, D McCurry, Justin McMahon, C McShane, C Meyler, R O'Neill.