Rory Gallagher says social media had 'no impact' on his decision to quit Donegal

Gallagher's team suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat against Galawy
Gallagher's team suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat against Galway in the fourth round of the qualifiers

Rory Gallagher has said criticism of him on social media had "no impact" on his decision to resign as Donegal boss.

Gallagher stepped down with two years still left on his contract on Monday - nine days after his side's 4-17 to 0-14 qualifier hammering by Galway.

There has been speculation social media criticism contributed to his departure.

"I have no interest in social media whatsoever. It has no impact on my life or my decision to step away from the senior team," said Gallagher.

The former Donegal manager added that he does not have Facebook or Twitter accounts.

