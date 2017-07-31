Rory Gallagher resigns as Donegal senior football manager

Gallagher's team suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat in Sligo in the fourth round of the qualifiers

Rory Gallagher has resigned as manager of Donegal's senior football panel - nine days after the county's crushing 15-point defeat by Galway.

Gallagher agreed a new three-year deal in 2016 but has opted to stand down in the wake of the 4-17 to 0-14 hammering in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Fermanagh native Gallagher succeeded Jim McGuinness in 2014 having earlier served three years as his assistant.

Donegal were defeated by Tyrone in this year's Ulster semi-finals.

That put Gallagher's men into the second round of the qualifiers in which they saw off Longford, followed by a narrow 1-15 to 1-14 victory over Meath.

Donegal were then drawn to face Galway in Sligo and the manner of their defeat saw 38-year-old Gallagher come in for strong criticism.

The county board announced Gallagher's departure on social media on Monday night.

They thanked him for his efforts and said a full statement would follow.