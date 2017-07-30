Kerry beat wasteful Galway to reach the All-Ireland Football semi-finals

Kerry proved too strong for Galway at Croke Park

Kerry secured a place in the All-Ireland Football semi-finals but only after an unconvincing 1-18 to 0-13 win over a wasteful Galway at Croke Park.

Galway missed a series of goal chances, with Kerry goalkeeper Brian Kelly making a couple of great saves.

Kelly denied Ian Burke early on before Kieran Donaghy hammered in Kerry's goal after soaring to win possession.

Kerry led 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time and held on as Galway missed three more goal chances in the second period.

Damien Comer had a goal opportunity blocked immediately after the restart and Galway's challenge faded badly after Kelly denied Sean Armstrong shortly afterwards.

However, Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice is unlikely to be happy with his team's performance after Galway were able to create several goal opportunities.

The Kingdom, who have won a record 37 All-Ireland titles, will face the winners of Sunday's second quarter-final between Roscommon and Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final later this month.