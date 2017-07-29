BBC Sport - Eamonn Burns hints he is keen to stay on as Down boss despite their defeat by Monaghan
Burns keen to 'work on' with improving Down
- From the section Gaelic Games
Eamonn Burns hints that he hopes to stay on as Down boss despite his side missing out an All-Ireland quarter-final place as Monaghan won 1-24 to 1-16 at Croke Park on Saturday.
"I feel very passionate about Down. I played for a long time and I would really like to work hard with them and try to bring them down the line where we should be," Burns told BBC Sport NI.
