BBC Sport - Eamonn Burns hints he is keen to stay on as Down boss despite their defeat by Monaghan

Burns keen to 'work on' with improving Down

Eamonn Burns hints that he hopes to stay on as Down boss despite his side missing out an All-Ireland quarter-final place as Monaghan won 1-24 to 1-16 at Croke Park on Saturday.

"I feel very passionate about Down. I played for a long time and I would really like to work hard with them and try to bring them down the line where we should be," Burns told BBC Sport NI.

