BBC Sport - Kieran Hughes' relief as Monaghan beat Down to reach last eight
Hughes' relief as Monaghan knock out Down
- From the section Gaelic Games
Kieran Hughes says he is relieved as Monaghan recover from an indifferent first half to progress to the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals by beating Down 1-24 to 1-16.
The victory avenged the Farney County's surprise Ulster semi-final defeat by Down but Hughes said that a similar performance will not be nearly good enough against Dublin or Tyrone next weekend.
