All-Ireland Qualifiers: Monaghan unchanged for Down game as Armagh face Kildare

All-Ireland SFC 4B qualifiers: Down v Monaghan; Kildare v Armagh - Croke Park Date: Saturday, 29 July Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST

Monaghan have named an unchanged starting 15 for Saturday's All-Ireland Football 4B qualifier against Down at Croke Park.

The side does have one positional switch with Shane Carey reverting to the half-forward line and Neil McAdam moving to centre half-back.

Monaghan will be favourites to avenge their surprise Ulster semi-final defeat to the Mourne County.

Armagh face Kildare in Saturday's second qualifier at headquarters.

The game sees Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney aiming to earn victory over a county that he managed to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2010.

McGeeney's Kildare reign ended in controversial circumstances three years later after he lost a ballot among county delegates by just one vote.

Kevin Feely is available for Kildare after having his Leinster Final black card overturned

Feely available for Kildare

Kildare will have midfielder Kevin Feely available after his black card in the Leinster final defeat by Dublin was rescinded but Neil Flynn remains out because of hamstring injury while captain Eoin Doyle also looks certain to miss the game because of a broken thumb.

No beaten Leinster finalist has gone on to win their Round 4 qualifier since the Lilywhites did it in 2009.

Kildare produced a creditable display in the Leinster Final as they lost 2-23 to 1-17 against All-Ireland champions Dublin and a repeat of that kind of performance might just prove good enough to see off the Ulster county.

Down boosted by McKernan availability

Kevin McKernan can play against Monaghan after his Ulster Final black card was rescinded

While Monaghan will be favourites, Down received a boost last week when Kevin McKernan was cleared to play in Saturday's game after having his Ulster Final black card overturned.

Armagh have seen off Fermanagh, Westmeath and Tipperary in their All-Ireland qualifier ties, after losing out to the Mournemen in the Ulster Championship.

After their shock Ulster semi-final defeat by Down, Monaghan have come through qualifiers against Wexford and Carlow.

The winners of these ties will play either Tyrone or Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Should Kildare win they will automatically play Tyrone, while should Down win they will automatically face Dublin.

If Armagh and Monaghan both win then a further draw will be required to determine which of the above provincial champions they will meet in the quarter-final.

While teams in Round 4 are typically prevented from facing sides they've already played in their provincial championship this wasn't possible for Down as they'd already played both their potential opponents in this draw.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, N McAdam, K O'Connell; K Hughes, D Hughes; G Doogan, D Malone, S Carey; O Duffy, J McCarron, C McManus. Subs: C Forde, K Duffy, J Mealiff, B Greenan, V Corey, D Mone, D Ward, R McAnespie, T Kerr, C McCarthy, D Freeman.