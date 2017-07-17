All-Ireland Qualifiers draw: Monaghan v Down & Armagh v Kildare

Monaghan's Vinny Corey and Kevin McKernan of Down in action during the Ulster semi-final

Monaghan have been handed the chance to avenge their Ulster semi-final defeat by Down after the counties were paired together in the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

The other Round 4B tie saw Armagh drawn against Kildare, the county formerly managed by current Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney.

The fixtures will take place on the weekend of 29-30 July.

The dates, times and venues will be confirmed by The Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday afternoon.

McGeeney, Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland winning captain brought Kildare to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2010 but his reign ended in controversial circumstances in 2013 after losing a ballot among county delegates by just one vote.

Kildare will be without midfielder Kevin Feely after he picked up his third black card of the year in the Leinster final defeat by Dublin, while captain Eoin Doyle looks certain to have a procedure on a broken thumb.

No beaten Leinster finalist has gone on to win their Round 4 qualifier since the Lilywhites did it in 2009.

Monaghan suffered a shock Ulster semi-final defeat by Down, but have come through qualifiers against Wexford and Carlow.

Armagh have seen off Fermanagh, Westmeath and Tipperary in their All-Ireland qualifier ties, after losing out to the Mournemen in the Ulster Championship.

Both matches will be played at a neutral venue to be decided on Monday.

The winners of these ties will play either Tyrone or Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Should Kildare win they will automatically play Tyrone, while should Down win they will automatically face Dublin.

If Armagh and Monaghan both win then a further draw will be required to determine which of the above provincial champions they will meet in the quarter-final.

While teams in Round 4 are typically prevented from facing sides they've already played in their provincial championship this wasn't possible for Down as they'd already played both their potential opponents in this draw.