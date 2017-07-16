BBC Sport - Down player Harrison's father recalls his Croke Park roof stunt in 1991

Down player's father recalls his Croke roof stunt

Down player Connaire Harrison says he has never asked his father how he managed to get up on the roof of a Croke Park stand to watch the Mourne County's 1991 All-Ireland triumph.

Liam Harrison says his decision to climb onto the Nally Stand roof was made "in the heat of the moment".

"The guards (Irish police) were shouting at me to come down so I did come down at the end of the game. I wasn't coming down until the match was over. No way."

