BBC Sport - Padraig Hampsey named Ulster Final man of the match

Man of the match Padraig Hampsey is thrilled as Tyrone outclass Down 2-17 to 0-15 to retain the Ulster Football title.

Hampsey hit three points in an all-action display in his sweeper role for the Reds Hands.

