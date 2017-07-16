BBC Sport - Padraig Hampsey named Ulster Final man of the match
Hampsey named Ulster Final man of the match
- From the section Gaelic Games
Man of the match Padraig Hampsey is thrilled as Tyrone outclass Down 2-17 to 0-15 to retain the Ulster Football title.
Hampsey hit three points in an all-action display in his sweeper role for the Reds Hands.
