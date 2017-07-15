All-Ireland Round 3B qualifier: Carlow 1-07 1-12 Monaghan

Monaghan's Shane Carey and Daniel St Ledger of Carlow in action at Cullen Park

Monaghan struggled to a 1-12 to 1-7 Round 3B qualifier win over a battling Carlow side to book their place in the last 12 of the All-Ireland series.

Monaghan led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time but had Darren Hughes black-carded in stoppage time for dissent.

Carlow drew level and went 1-5 to 0-6 ahead thanks to Gary Kelly's goal.

Ryan McAnespie's score nudged Monaghan a point ahead and Fintan Kelly's goal gave his side breathing space as they progressed despite hitting 14 wides.

The sides were meeting in the Championship for the first time but Carlow belied their status as major underdogs as they went in just two behind at the interval despite playing against the breeze.

The visitors struggled to live up to their billing as favourites and find the necessary composure in front of goal but Conor McManus (3) and Kieran Hughes (2) managed to register scores for the defeated Ulster semi-finalists.

Paul Broderick knocked over two frees and Brendan Murphy recorded a point for the hosts, the last remaining Division Four county left in the Championship.

Dessie Mone replaced the black-carded Hughes but further points from Broderick and Murphy brought the sides level early in the second half, before Shane Carey made it 0-6 to 0-5.

Kelly's 49th-minute goal, a blasted right-foot effort into the roof of the net, injected further confidence into a Carlow side who had never before reached the third round of the qualifiers, then substitute Conor McCarthy and Broderick traded frees.

McCarthy brought the Farney County to within a point and a Rory Beggan free and McAnespie's point saw Malachy O'Rourke's side finally get into their stride.

Kelly palmed the ball home and Hughes and Dermot Malone also pointed as Monaghan dominated possession in the latter stages, while Broderick brought his free tally to five for the tiring hosts.