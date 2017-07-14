BBC Sport - Mickey Harte wasn't among those shocked by Down's win over Monaghan

Harte wasn't shocked by Down's win over Monaghan

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he wasn't among the ranks of GAA watchers shocked by Down's Ulster Football semi-final win over Monaghan.

"I always believed there was a possibility Down could give Monaghan a very strict run for their money," said Harte.

The Tyrone boss also played down the widespread perception that his side produced a complete performance in their semi-final demolition of Donegal.

Top videos

Video

Harte wasn't shocked by Down's win over Monaghan

Video

Cilic breaks Querrey on way to winning second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Querrey wins set after Cilic tie-break errors

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dawson's stunning catch dismisses Elgar

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return

Video

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired