All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Shields replaces injury McKay for Armagh against Tipp

Mark Shields will start in Armagh's full-back line against Tipperary

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers: Tipperary v Armagh (17:00); Carlow v Monaghan (19:00) Venues: Semple Stadium and Network Cullen Park Date: Saturday, 15 July Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport Website

Mark Shields replaces injured Aaron McKay in Armagh's only change from the win over Westmeath for Saturday's Football qualifier against Tipperary.

With McKay out because of a hamstring injury, James Morgan switches to corner-back with Shields named in the other corner.

Paul Hughes moves from left full-back to the half-back line.

Monaghan have named an unchanged team for Saturday's qualifier against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Farney County boss Malachy O'Rourke has again opted to keep Darren Hughes in reserve with Kieran Duffy, Conor McCarthy and Darren Freeman also missing out on the starting line-up again despite impressive in substitute roles against Wexford.

Carlow were comfortable 2-14 to 0-13 winners over Leitrim in Round 2B but Monaghan will be expected to qualify for the final 12 of the All-Ireland championship.

Armagh are into the third qualifying round for the first time since 2014 following their five-point win over Westmeath and their reward is a chance to gain revenge for their last-minute defeat by Tipperary, which cost them a place in Division Two of the National League.

Michael Quinlivan's three second-half goals helped Tipp stun Armagh in the league game at the Athletic Grounds on 2 April but the highly-rated forward is again not deemed fit enough to start this weekend.

He came on early in the second half against Cavan last weekend and his introduction helped turn the match in Tipperary's favour.

Philip Austin, who made arguably an even bigger impact after being introduced at Kingspan Breffni, will start this weekend after being named at left full-forward.

The other change in Liam Kearns' side sees Willie Connors handed a championship debut at right full-back.

Tipperary trailed by six points at half-time last weekend but produced another of their trademark comebacks to snatch a 2-15 to 0-18 victory.

The Semple Stadium contest will be the first championship meeting between the counties.

All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers Round 3B Matches to be played on 15 July Tipperary v Armagh Semple Stadium, 17:00 BST Carlow v Monaghan Cullen Park, 19:00 BST

Tipperary: C Kenrick; W Connors, A Campbell, E Moloney; B Maher, R Kiely, J Feehan; L Casey, G Hannigan; J Keane, K O'Halloran, B Fox (capt); C Sweeney, J Kennedy, P Austin.

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, C Vernon, M Shields; P Hughes, B Donaghy, A Forker; S Sheridan, N Grimley; C O'Hanlon, A Duffy, R Grugan; J Clarke, A Murnin, G McParland.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; D Mone, C Walshe, K O'Connell; K Hughes, N McAdam; G Doogan, D Malone, S Carey; O Duffy, J McCarron, C McManus.