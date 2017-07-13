BBC Sport - Ulster SFC Final: Peter Turley says Down criticism was justified

Turley says Down criticism was justified

Down vice-captain Peter Turley accepts the criticism the squad received after losing 14 league and championship games in a row.

The Downpatrick midfielder said the team had to earn respect through results and believes their poor run has helped make them stronger.

The Mourne county contest their first Ulster Final in five years on Sunday, hoping to beat Tyrone to win a first provincial title since 1994.

