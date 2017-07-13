Ulster SFC final: Mickey Harte says Tyrone can improve on semi-final display

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and Down boss Eamonn Burns will be in opposing dugouts in Sunday's Ulster SFC final

Ulster Senior Football Championship final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 16 July Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 2 NI; commentary on Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport Website; also live Irish commentary on BBC Sport website

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte is not expected to make any changes to the team which beat Donegal for Sunday's Ulster SFC final with Down at Clones.

Twelve different players got on the scoresheet in a hugely impressive nine-point victory at the semi-final stage.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte accepts it will be a challenge for his side to play any better, but insists there is still room for improvement.

"We did a lot of things very well but we made mistakes as well," said Harte.

"We were opened up for a number of goal chances in that game.

"It was a very good performance but I wouldn't say that it was a complete performance because we can be better at some aspects of our play.

"That is the six million dollar challenge for us now to get to that standard at least plus more the next day.

"I would rather be dealing with that than wondering could we play well. You can't have it every way.

"You can't do things and then worry about doing them.

"I now know that we can play that well so if we can repeat that then we will be in a good place."

Tyrone's Peter Harte and Down's Peter Turley will be fighting for the Anglo Celt Cup

Harte is attempting to win his sixth Ulster SFC title in charge of Tyrone, and a first back-to-back since 2009-2010.

Down have not won the Anglo Celt Cup since 1994 and last appeared in the final in 2012, losing to Donegal.

They have caused Tyrone plenty of trouble during Harte's 15-year reign, however, taking them to Ulster Championship replays in 2003, 2008 and 2014, winning once after extra-time in 2008.

Those experiences have made Harte wary of a side still regarded as rank outsiders despite impressive victories over Armagh and Monaghan.

"It has always been a battle between us and them and because they are a people who have a strong tradition of playing quality football the evidence is there.

"Form points to the fact, that in theory, we should win this game but form doesn't win games for you.

"It is how you prepare number one and how you deliver on that preparation and that's our challenge.

"If we can deliver on the best of our own preparation to the best of our ability then I'm confident that we can win this game."